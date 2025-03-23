Western Force too strong for Drua Women

Source: Western Force

The Fijian Drua women suffered a tough defeat against the Western Force Women, going down 47-31 in their round 4 Super W clash at HBF Park in Perth.

Despite a strong attacking display, the defending champions couldn’t contain a relentless Force side that capitalized on key moments to secure a well-earned victory.

The match started with promise for the Drua, as they opened the scoring early through a try by Karalaini Naisewa, converted by Luisa Tisolo.

However, the Force quickly responded, with Sera Naiqama and Tamika Jones crossing over to take the lead.

The home side dominated possession and used their physicality well, heading into halftime with a 33-14 advantage.

The Drua fought back in the second half with tries from Ema Adivitaloga and Alowesi Nakoci, but the Force continued to pile on the pressure.

A late penalty try sealed the win for the hosts, despite the visitors’ efforts to close the gap.

Drua’s discipline issues, including two yellow cards, proved costly as the Force capitalised on the numerical advantage.

Conversion accuracy also played a role, with missed opportunities from the tee preventing the Drua from narrowing the scoreline further.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women side will be on bye next week.

