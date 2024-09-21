Two more medals for Fiji

Fiji has added another two medals to its tally after the first session on the final day of the 2024 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Leyna-May Domonatahi won two bronze medals in the women’s 87kg category.

She finished with a total of 177kg to win bronze in the junior and senior divisions.

Domonatahi who studies in England went to the Pacific Games last year in the Solomon Islands where she was placed fourth.

The former St Joseph Secondary School student lifted 77kg in the snatch and 100kg in the clean and jerk.

Another Fijian lifter, Helen Seipua just missed out on a podium finish as she was fourth.

Samoa’s Lesila Fiapule won gold and silver went to Malia Timo of Tuvalu.

