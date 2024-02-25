Rainibogi lifts to silver

[ Source : Supplied ]

Team Fiji weightlifter Taniela Rainabogi clinched a silver medal in the men’s 102 kg category at the Oceania Weightlifting Championships in Auckland.

Rainibogi lifted 160 kg in the snatch and 205 kg in the clean and jerk to earn a podium finish.

The result however was overshadowed by the recent loss of two close family members, his uncle and grandmother.

Compelled by his commitment to representing the country, Rainibogi made the difficult decision not to attend the funerals of his departed loved one, opting to continue his training for the Olympic Games qualifying event.

Meanwhile, Koro Tuiqalau made a stellar debut on the international stage, winning two gold medals in the youth and junior men’s 102 kg category.

Tuiqalau’s impressive lift of 86 kg in the snatch and 107 kg in the clean and jerk saw him dominate in both categories.

24-year-old Timothy Vakuruivalu added to Team Fiji’s impressive outing at the Oceania Championships, winning a bronze medal in the men’s 109 kg category with a 120 kg lift in the snatch and 140 kg in the clean and jerk.