First trial impresses Elder

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder [File Photo]

Weightlifting Fiji had its final event of the year in Suva on the weekend but it was also the first Pacific Mini Games trials.

Lifters went all out as they tried their best to impress the national coach for a ticket to the Mini Games in Palau next year and coach Henry Elder is pleased with the results.

From the rookies to the veterans, everyone was given a chance to prove their worth.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Elder says some lifters recorded impressive results.

“We’ve had a good turnout, a total of 15 lifters, eight boys and the rest are girls.”

However, some of our star lifters like Taniela Rainibogi and Lyna-May Domonatani didn’t feature at the trials as they’ve done enough.

Elder says Rainibogi has taken a break after competing in the World Championship while Domonatani won a silver medal at the English Nationals.