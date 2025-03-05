Elder impresses in Oceania Camp

[File Photo - Nehemiah Elder]

Fifteen-year-old Nehemiah Elder impressed at the Oceania Weightlifting Institute training camp in Apia, Samoa, earning the title “best lifter” among regional athletes.

Nehemiah’s performance stood out among 16 international and 15 Samoan participants.

The camp proved successful for 2023 Fiji Sportsman of the Year and weightlifting captains Taniela Rainibogi, Daniel Shaw, and Nehemiah Elder.

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder adds that all of their lifters had achieved personal bests, with two of them even breaking their previous personal bests while at the camp.

“All of our lifters hit their PBs and some even broke, two of them even broke their PBs whilst in camp there so you know I’m very, very happy about it and I’m very encouraged at this stage leading into these competitions that we have that they’re already hitting PBs so we can only imagine how much more and how better they’ll do over the next.”

Weightlifting Fiji is currently conducting trials to secure the best lifters to represent Fiji this season.

