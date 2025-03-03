Elder has a “good feeling” for this year

Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder is expecting a very good year for the sport, after looking at the performances of lifters during their trials over the past two months.

Over the weekend they had their third trials, with one more to go before selections are made for upcoming tournaments.

Elder believes our athletes will achieve great results this year.

As for now, Elder says their first assignment is the Youth and Junior Championships in Australia next month, and he’s hoping to take a team of 12.

“So far we have done very well I’m very excited about of the lifts performed over the last two trials, and also this one. It’s been exciting and I’m very happy with what I’ve been seeing so far. We would like to take around 12, however, that would largely be based on qualifications, we anticipate around 10, maybe eight who will qualify. From those, about five of them will be really fighting for some medals.”



Weightlifting Fiji head coach Henry Elder [middle] during the trials

Elder adds that they are expecting to host their fourth and final trial at the end of this month.

After the Youth and Junior Championships comes the World Youths and World Juniors in Lima, Peru, the Pacific Mini-Games, and the Commonwealth Championships in India.

The Youth and Junior Championships will be held in Melbourne from the first week of next month.

