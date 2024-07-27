We hope to end Fiji's Olympics run: Manenti

Australia 7s coach John Manenti is hoping they can end Fiji’s Olympic Games unbeaten run tomorrow in Paris.

In the past Olympic Games at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Fiji has failed to lose any match and recorded its 16th win against Ireland in the quarter-final yesterday.

However, Manenti says they hope Australia will not be Fiji’s 17th Olympic victim.

‘It’s going to be a great challenge for us you know, they’ve had a long successful run at the Olympics, we are hoping to end that tomorrow afternoon but they’re great side and we respect them and we know it’s going to be a hell of a challenge but we have to be a little better than we were tonight”.

The Aussie 7s defeated USA 18-nil in the quarter-final.

They’ll meet Fiji at 2am tomorrow while in the first semi-final, hosts France faces South Africa at 1:30am.

