Wallis and Futuna join Games

This year’s Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Tuckers Ice Cream Games will again see Wallis and Futuna taking part.

Primary School Athletics Association president Patrick Bower believes this will surely raise the standard of competition.

While this isn’t the first time the island country is joining the tournament, Bower says their participation will add more color to the tournament.

Bower says Wallis and Futuna had expressed their interest in advance, and are overjoyed to be part of the tournament.

“But we’re so encouraged by how they kept on begging us when are you going to have it. So when they heard that we were having it this year, they were over the moon. Next thing we knew we didn’t know if they were coming then their entries arrived. So we were so happy for them.”

He also mentioned that there will be a total of 16 districts competing, but the total number of participants is yet to be confirmed.

The two-day tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from November 28th to the 29th.