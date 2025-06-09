Wallabies face must-win clash against Lions

[Source: AP News]

The Wallabies are in a do-or-die situation tonight at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, needing a victory to keep their Test series against the British and Irish Lions alive.

After suffering a 27-19 defeat to the Lions at Lang Park in the opening Test, Australia is banking on their historically strong record against the visitors in Melbourne to force the series to a decider.

Skipper Harry Wilson says he saw enough in the opening Test against the British and Irish Lions to suggest the desperate Wallabies can save the series and avoid a grim 59-year first.

“We want to go out there and pose ourselves physically, we want to back our skills and just start fast, throw your body around knowing that we have quality players on the bench also who can finish.”

The hosts are also keen to avoid becoming only the second team since the 1966 Lions tour to have the series wrapped up in just two games.

A significant boost for the Wallabies comes with the return of Rob Valetini and Will Skelton.

Loose forward Valetini and lock Skelton will add much-needed weight and power to Australia’s starting fifteen, having missed the Brisbane opener due to calf injuries.

Their presence is expected to bolster the Wallabies’ bid to win the second Test and square the series.

