Volleyball tournament raises awareness on elderly abuse

The Nasinu Town Council hosted the World Elderly Abuse Awareness Day Celebration and Nasinu Volleyball Tournament at the Valelevu Multipurpose Center over the weekend.

The event, combining senior citizen appreciation and sports, was well attended by hundreds of community members and participants.

The tournament featured 30 teams and over 300 participants, showcasing competitive matches that highlighted the community’s sportsmanship and enthusiasm.

Nasinu Town Council’s special administrators chair Felix Magnus says the celebration and tournament not only raised awareness about important social issues but also strengthened community bonds.

He adds that the Nasinu Town Council extends its heartfelt thanks to all who participated and supported the event, making it a memorable and impactful day.