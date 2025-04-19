Suva reigns in Easter Championship

Source: Suva Volleyball Association / Facebook

After two near misses earlier in the season, Suva Blues finally got their hands on gold, claiming the 2025 Hot Bread Kitchen Easter Volleyball Championship title in commanding fashion at the Vodafone Arena.

The capital side outclassed Vanua champs Raiwai One in straight sets (27-25, 29-27, 25-17), showcasing their depth, resilience, and firepower to walk away with the crown and $2,000 prize money.

Led by national reps Joji Katia, Peter Sorby, and Tito Mairewa, the Blues overcame past heartbreaks, having finished runners-up at the Vanua Championship and falling short in the Vulaca semis, to seal their biggest win of the season.

Suva had earlier swept Nakasi One in the semis (25-20, 25-13), building momentum that they carried all the way to the top.

