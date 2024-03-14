Nadi women's to defy odds and go one better

[Source: Nadi Volleyball]

Nadi women’s volleyball player Sera Speed says it’s always tough to travel to Suva for competitions because they have to raise funds for the trip’s expenses.

The side that reached the semi-finals during the Vanua championship is determined to win the Easter Games women’s title next week, despite facing various challenges.

Speed emphasizes that being the only representative from the Western Division adds to their responsibility.

“It won’t be easy for us, we’ll go back, there’s a lot of gaps to fill up, and even though we have reached the semi-finals, we still have a lot of things we need to change when we go back.”

She adds they will be travelling again to Suva with six teams, three women’s and three men’s for Fiji Volleyball’s last sanctioned tournament of the year.

The competition will be on the Easter weekend.