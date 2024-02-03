Mid Central denies Suva cleansweep

The Mid Central men’s team denied Suva a cleansweep at the HBK Vulaca Volleyball Championship at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Mid Central team which was stacked with national reps who recently returned from the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands won in three straight sets.

They maybe a new association but Mid Central won 25-22, 25-18 and 25-13.

Suva who won last year didn’t have an answer in the final as the likes of power spikers Qilu Elliot and Antonio Raturaba had their way in the final.

National setter Simione Sivo delivered quality balls in the final which Naca Rabuku and Wame Salabogi used to their advantage.

However,in the women’s final Mid Central failed to capitalize on their chances as they went down 3-1.

Only five players from the 2023 winning side are part of this year’s team.

The men’s and women’s winners won $1500 each while the runners up pocketed $700.

Next up for Fiji Volleyball is the Vanua Championship later this month.