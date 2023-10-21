Gonemairewa set for first Pacific Games

Solomoni Gonemairewa

Solomoni Gonemairewa is thrilled to make his debut as a volleyball representative for Fiji at the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Being chosen for the national team came as a pleasant surprise to the Vanua Levu lad.

He acknowledges that this will be a completely new experience for him, as the game’s pace will be notably different.

“First of all, I would like to thank Almighty for giving me the strength. The experience is totally new to me because this is the first time me joining into the national squad went through a lot of struggles. But it was through God that I made it to be. I would say it’s been going quite.”

Although Gonemairewa started playing volleyball in primary school, his passion intensified as he grew older.

The Lautoka Volleyball rep acknowledges that the journey ahead will be challenging, but he is committed to fulfilling his duty.

“To them, especially in the training and on expectations is very high for us and I just pray that we will get the job done.”

Gonemairewa is urging fans to rally behind the team as they go out to represent the country in Honiara.

The Pacific Games will be held from November 14th.