Unbeaten run for the Fiji 7s raises expectations

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s National Team has restored the hopes of fans after defeating Argentina in their last pool match at the Hong Kong 7s.

Argentina, in both their recent encounters with Fiji in the last two respective tournaments, stole the spotlight by beating the two-time Olympic champion.

The impressive comeback by Fiji in Hong Kong is sure to excite fans, who now eagerly await the finals.

Fiji has won their last three games and is hoping to win their fourth to advance to the semi-finals.

The national side takes on South Africa 2.48pm as they try to secure a place in the semi-finals.