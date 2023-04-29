Tuwai partners with FMF

Jerry Tuwai, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has signed a three-year partnership deal with FMF in Suva.

Tuwai, who is the director of Tuwai’s Enterprise, received a cheque worth $70,000 as part of the deal.

The Vanualevu native’s Tuwai Boxing Promotion is also set to organize a series of boxing events this year, with the first one scheduled for June 10th.

The event, which will take place at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva, will feature a bout between four-year Super Walter weight champion Jese Ravudi and Winston Hill.

Tuwai expressed his excitement over the partnership and his commitment to promoting boxing in Fiji, saying he is eager to provide a platform for talented boxers to showcase their skills.