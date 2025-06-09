Touch rugby club games underway

Suva’s Bidesi Park was buzzing with activity yesterday as families, supporters, and touch rugby fans gathered in numbers for the third round of the Suva Touch Rugby Association club games.

While touch rugby may be considered a minor sport in Fiji, Association treasurer Ligieta Young says the sport has been growing steadily over the years.

She adds that touch rugby is for everyone and calls on those interested to join the sport.

“It’s a family orientated sport, anyone can play. Its for women, men and children of all ages, and there is almost no risk of getting injured as it is non-contact. So for everyone interested in trying out touch rugby, come on down and join one of our teams.”

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She also thanked all the families, fans and supporters who have been turning up in numbers to show support over the past few weeks.

The association will be hosting their club games every weekend at Bidesi Park in Suva.

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