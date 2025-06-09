This is the platform for the season ahead: Manu

[File Photo]

Rewa FC head coach Priyant Manu praised his players’ determination and discipline after they successfully retained the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion title yesterday at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Despite being held to a 0–0 draw by Labasa FC in the second leg, Rewa were crowned champions after their 1–0 victory in the first leg last week secured the title on aggregate.

Manu says his side entered the match with the intention to win and push for an early goal to settle the contest.

“From the first half, we came out to win. We knew if we could get an early goal, that would have settled things a bit. But that’s football — we couldn’t score.”

With the match remaining goalless heading into the final stages, Manu made tactical adjustments, instructing his side to drop into a low block and defend deep.

“We knew in the last 15 to 20 minutes we could defend deep, and that’s what we did. If Labasa had scored, it would have been 1–0 again and that would have cost us. So we had to be smart.”

Rewa were also forced to reshuffle their backline after their goalkeeper picked up an injury.

Manu admitted it was not an easy situation, especially with some players travelling on the same day by boat to Labasa.

“It’s tough travelling on the same day, but the boys did well, and I’m very happy with this performance.”

The Delta Tigers’ defensive unit stood firm under pressure, completing the two-leg series without conceding a goal.

Manu singled out senior players Patrick Joseph and new signing Kelvin from the Solomon Islands for their leadership at the back.

“We’ve played two games and kept two clean sheets. That’s a great performance. The senior boys really stood tall in our defence.”

Manu also revealed the team is still rebuilding after losing more than 10 players during the transfer window, including departures to the Pro League.

He acknowledged that rebuilding takes time but is confident the new players are settling in well.

“It’s not easy to build a team after losing so many players, but the boys are blending in well. This is a platform we’ve set by retaining the CVC title, and we will look to improve even more when the new EPL season starts next week.”

For Rewa, the goalless draw was enough — built on last week’s crucial first-leg win — as they once again lifted the CVC trophy through resilience, discipline and defensive steel.

