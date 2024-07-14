Buksh notes more interest from youngsters

The Syndicate is seeing a surge in interest from young car enthusiasts eager to join their events.

President, Rizwan Buksh says that car enthusiasts in the country have increased tremendously which is a very positive sign.

He also adds that 60% of them are youngsters.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s mostly youngsters who are here, so they are telling their parents that they want to go to syndicate events and on our page recently we’ve been getting a lot of requests from youngsters who are wanting to join the club. So we are trying to get them on board and try to get them in the right way.”

Buksh adds that they anticipate their upcoming car shows will be bigger and better.

The Syndicate is planning to host more car shows this year, aiming to accommodate the growing interest.