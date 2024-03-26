Sakkari gets walkover into Miami Open quarter-finals

[Source: Reuters]

Eighth seed Maria Sakkari reached the Miami Open quarter-finals without hitting a ball as Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya withdrew ahead of their fourth-round match due to health issues.

Kalinskaya, the 22nd seed, arrived in Miami following a third round defeat at Indian Wells where a stomach ailment forced her to miss a few days of practice.

The 25-year-old Kalinskaya reached the round of 16 in Miami without dropping a set in wins over China’s Wang Xiyu and Latvian ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

“I’m so sorry I was really looking forward to play today, but unfortunately my health doesn’t allow me. Thank you for your support,” said Kalinskaya.

Sakkari, who lost to world number one Iga Swiatek in the Indian Wells final, will next face the winner of Monday’s clash between fourth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and American 17th seed Madison Keys.