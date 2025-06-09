Raducanu wins Montreal opener

[Source: BBC Sport]

British number one Emma Raducanu continued her fine form in North America with a routine win against Elena-Gabriela Ruse at the Canadian Open.

Having reached the semi-finals of the Washington Open last week, the 22-year-old carried that momentum into her match with Romania’s Ruse, winning 6-2 6-4.

She will face 32nd seed American Peyton Stearns in the second round.

But fellow Briton Katie Boulter fell at the first hurdle, losing 6-1 7-5 against Mexico’s Renata Zarazua.

Raducanu has found her rhythm on the hard courts as she prepares for the US Open – the final Grand Slam of the year and the tournament she won in 2021 – in New York between 24 August and 7 September.

“Elena is a good friend of mine and it’s difficult to play someone you know but I’m happy with how I put that to one side,” Raducanu said on Sky Sports.

“It’s also good to back up a good week last week in DC.”

The Briton showed resilience in the early stages by staving off five break points in her opening service game.

She then wrapped up the opening set in style by winning five successive games.

After exchanging a couple of breaks in the second set, Raducanu – who also beat Ruse in Auckland in 2024 – found the crucial break to lead 5-4 and served out for the match.

Since losing against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon earlier in July, Raducanu has bounced back strongly with four victories from five appearances on hard courts.

If she gets past Stearns in Montreal, American fifth seed and 2025 Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova could be waiting in the third round.

Boulter narrowly avoided being on the end of a bagel against Zarazua, saving two set points to get to 5-1, but the Mexican swiftly wrapped up the opener when back on serve.

The 28-year-old put up greater resistance in the second but never managed to get a foothold in the match as she crashed out.

