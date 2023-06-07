One of my best matches, says Alcaraz after French Open masterclass

Carlos Alcaraz. [Source: Reuters Sports]

Carlos Alcaraz described his French Open demolition of fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals as one of the best matches of his young career and said his level was only improving ahead of a meeting with Novak Djokovic.

Barring a late wobble that only slightly delayed the inevitable on the floodlit Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz was in supreme form as he sealed a 6-2 6-1 7-6(5) win to set up the mouthwatering semi-final on Friday.

Alcaraz, who is chasing a second major title, knows exactly what it takes to get past 22-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, having beaten the Serbian in three sets when they clashed for the first time in Madrid last year.

Their battle for the number one ranking has proven to be a long-distance rivalry this season due to injuries and Djokovic being forced to miss the U.S. hardcourt swing over his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Alcaraz expects a different match but said he wanted to believe his youth would give him the edge over the 36-year-old Djokovic.

“But it’s going to be his 45th semi-final in a Grand Slam. This is going to be my second,” the U.S. Open champion added.

“I’d say the experience is better in that point, but I’m not going to think about that.”