Nadal thanks Djokovic for amazing rivalry

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (left) and Spain's Rafael Nadal pose after their third place match [Source: Reuters]

Rafa Nadal thanked Novak Djokovic for making him play beyond his limits as the two great rivals faced off for the final time at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia before the Spaniard ends his spectacular career.

Nadal, who will be retiring following next month’s Davis Cup Finals, was beaten 6-2 7-6(5) by Djokovic in the third-place match.

The Spaniard faced Djokovic in 60 matches – the most in men’s tennis – having triumphed 29 times to the Serb’s 31.

An emotional Djokovic also thanked Nadal for everything he has done for tennis and the legacy he is leaving in the sport.

Nadal will be part of the Spanish team at the Davis Cup Final 8 in Malaga from Nov. 19-24.