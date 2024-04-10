More local tennis competitions needed

[Source: Oceania Tennis]

West Pacific Regional Qualifiers Tournament Director Sereima Masilevu says Tennis Fiji is heading into the right direction with more talented youngsters joining in the sport.

She observed the high level of competitiveness among participants at the recent competition, which concluded in Lautoka over the weekend.

Masilevu says it is important to consistently engage these players in as many tournaments as they can to facilitate their development.

“For Tennis, I think the more competitions they participate in the better they get at it especially for our local kids and these are some of the competitions they can use to proceed further to the POJC which is the Pacific Oceania Junior Championship.”

Meanwhile, Fiji was represented by thirty participants at the West Pacific Regional Qualifiers.

Tennis Fiji now look ahead to hosting the Pacific Oceania Junior Championship which will be held in July.