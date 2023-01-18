Metal-hip Murray stuns everyone

[Source: Australian Open/Twitter]

Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years at the Australian Open.

Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher.

He managed to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than four-and-a-half epic hours yesterday in the Australian Open’s first round.

[Source: BBC]