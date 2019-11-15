Kenin wins first Grand Slam

Sofia Kenin has claimed her first Grand Slam title and it was a proud moment for her dad.

Kenin beat Garbine Muguruza 4-6 6-2 6-2 in the Australian Open final.

For her dad, this was the moment they had dreamt of ever since she picked up a racquet aged five and became a child prodigy who hit with the stars.

Following her win, the 21-year-old American raced around the net to the opposite corner of the court to tenderly grasp the hand of her father, who is also her coach.

She says they both asked each other what had just happened.