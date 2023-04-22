Junior tennis hopes for more gold

From May 1st to 7th, 22 junior players will represent Fiji in Vanuatu for the West Pacific Regional Qualifiers Championship.

The team had their final training session today at the Victoria Tennis Court in Suva before taking a week off.

Fiji National Junior Coach Andrew Mailtorok says the players will maintain their fitness and self-care in order to avoid injury before the tournament.

He adds that the team’s preparation over the last five weeks has made them ready.

Distance is another issue for the training squad, as they have players from Nadi and Lautoka trying to come together and train as a squad, and sometimes the Suva team has to go and train in Lautoka.

Knowing that the trip to Vanuatu will not be cheap, Mailtorok is grateful for the support of the players’ families, as well as the Oceania Tennis Federation.

The last time the tournament was held in Lautoka, Fiji won the majority of the categories, and they hope to do so again this year.

They also hope to perform well and gain exposure in order to compete in the Pacific Oceania Junior Championship against the East Pacific Region and the North Pacific Region.

Fiji will be represented by boys and girls in the age groups of 12, 14, and 16.