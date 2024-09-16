Junior and Zumi claim men's and women's singles title

Solomon Islander Benjamin Junior and Sina Zumi emerged as the winners of the Suva Tennis Open men's and women's singles finals

Solomon Islander Junior claimed the men’s title after his opponent, Reynold Singh, had to withdraw at the last minute due to injury.

Junior, a regular participant in international tennis competitions, finished second in last year’s event.

In the women’s final, 15-year-old Zumi was set to face an absent opponent and instead played an exhibition match against Fiji’s top female seed, Tarani Kamoe.

The four-day competition wrapped up today, with 19 titles contested.