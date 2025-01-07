Izumi falls short in final

Sina Izumi [right]

Sixteen-year-old Suva tennis rep Sina Izumi had a memorable run at the Commercial Club Margaret Court Cup, showcasing her skill and determination across multiple events.

Her biggest success came in the A Grade Women’s Singles final, where she missed out on the coveted title, losing 3-8 to Janet Waddell, the top seed in Australia.

On her way to the A Grade final, she defeated Kim Summerill, the second seed, with a dominant 8-3 win.

Izumi also competed in the Mixed Doubles Open Series, teaming up with Deevansh Singh but they were eliminated in the first round.

In the U16 Girls Doubles, she partnered with Minori Sato and won their quarter-final match 2-6, 6-4, 10-6.

They are set to play their semi-final match later today.

The competition is currently being held in Albury-Wodonga, a region spanning the Murray River, with Albury in New South Wales and Wodonga in Victoria.