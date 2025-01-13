Coach hopes to boost Tennis popularity this year

[Photo: Supplied]

Victoria Courts Tennis coach Conway Jabez Beg is ready to assist youngsters eager to try the sport for the first time this year.

Beg, who is currently giving back to where it all started for him, is on semester break from his Australian university to help nurture young tennis players to reach their full potential.

He says he is proud of what young tennis players in the country have achieved and together with his fellow coaches, looks forward to raising the standard of the game from the grassroots level.

“Please bring them down, we’ve got a great bunch of coaches here that can develop them into hopefully superstars one day so the only thing I ask for is more Tennis players from grassroots.”



[Photo: Supplied]

The former Fiji rep who has wrapped up his competitive career says nothing makes him prouder than giving back to the sport, especially where it all began for him.

Beg has been assisting a team of eight athletes currently competing in the Victorian Grass Court Championships in Australia.

Meanwhile, Suva Tennis will represent the country at the West Pacific, which will be held in Lautoka from the 27th of this month to the 2nd of next month.