Tako Lavo: A brotherhood from the highlands

They may be a new name in this year’s Marist Sevens, but Tako Lavo carries a powerful meaning—one that symbolizes unity, heritage, and pride.

The name comes from the close ties between villages in the highlands of Viti Levu, particularly from the provinces of Namosi, Ra, Navosa, and Naitasiri.

It’s more than just a rugby team; it’s a brotherhood forged by a deep connection to their roots and a shared dream of representing their people on the biggest stages.

Despite their strong spirit, Bula Ballers Tako Lavo’s journey to the Marist 7s has been anything but easy.

The team camped in the rugged highlands of Nausori, training in tough conditions with minimal resources.

Their days began before sunrise, with grueling training sessions at 4 a.m., followed by another session mid-morning and one in the afternoon.

While many teams had access to better facilities and balanced diets, Tako Lavo pushed through with what little they had.

Bula Ballers Tako Lavo player Manoa Vakatawabai, from Naqelewai in Naitasiri, spoke about the challenges they endured to reach this stage.

“Our meals in camp weren’t as fancy as some of the bigger teams, but we never let that stop us. Waking up early, training hard, and pushing through the struggle has made us stronger. I am grateful to be here, and it means a lot since this is our first time playing in the Marist 7s.”

For Vakatawabai, like many young Fijian players, rugby isn’t just a sport—it’s a pathway to greater things.

“It is every young boy’s dream to one day don the national jersey, and I share that dream. If the opportunity comes, I will take it with both hands and do my best to help the Fiji team.

While they may not have the luxury of top-tier resources, Tako Lavo makes up for it with heart, determination, and the unwavering support of their people.

Tako Lavo’s brotherhood and hard work paid off as they went unbeaten today, securing their spot in tomorrow’s eliminations.

