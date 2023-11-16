Grassroot support is important: Tavaiqia

Meli Tavaiqia

School teacher Meli Tavaiqia believes that supporting grassroots rugby is a significant step towards the development of the sport in the country.

Tavaiqia, who was nominated as Suva’s candidate for the Fiji Rugby Union’s President position earlier this year, says supporting youths between the ages of 18 and 21 builds a great pathway for the future.

“Being very visionary, looking at what he has decided to sponsor, particularly with this youth group from 18 to 21. I say it in my own term. This is like a succession plan for the different spots in our country”

These were Tavaiqa’s sentiments at the cheque handover for the Savusavu 7s tournament next month.

Dawn Renewable Energy sponsored $3000 for the Yaroi Club as they prepare for the Savusavu 7s, which will take place from the 14th to the 16th of next month at Ratu Ganilau Park in Savusavu.