We want to go there and win: Jackson

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has made it clear that the team’s primary goal for their upcoming match against the Hurricanes is to secure a win.

With the players showing impressive form in training and a particularly intense recent session, Jackson believes they are well-prepared for the physical challenges ahead.

He highlighted the need to improve in the contact area, emphasizing that winning the breakdown battle will be crucial for their success.

“Our expectation is to win. We’re not going there for any other reason.”

He acknowledged that the team has learned from their previous encounter with the Brumbies, where they struggled in physical confrontations.

Jackson pointed out that the Hurricanes are known for their aggression around the breakdown.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Hurricanes at 3.35 pm this afternoon in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The match will air live on FBC Sports.

