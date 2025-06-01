We can never win with that much ill-discipline: Ikanivere

Soure: AAP

There was no sugar-coating from Swire Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere who blamed ill-discipline for the team’s disappointing finish in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Their campaign came to a heartbreaking end in Brisbane last night, as they were outplayed in a 52-7 defeat to the Queensland Reds.

Early attacking raids, offloads in contact and a fearless approach in the early minutes hinted at a spirited contest to come but things quickly turned south.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says a match can never be won with the amount of misconduct his team showed.

“I think we strarted the game well, we just fell off the cliff after the first 12-13 minutes started to get ill-disciplined, we can never win a match with that much ill-discipline, two yellow cards against a quality side like the Reds heading into quarterfinals, every team is peaking and for us, can’t expect anything else but that.”

The outgoing captain adds while they are always heading into matches with a winnig mindset, inconsistency may just be their biggest downfall.

He adds the side will continue to better this next season.

While this marks the Druas final match, the Reds will meet Crusaders next Saturday at 7.05pm for the qualifying finals.

