Unchanged lineup for Waratahs

[Waratahs/Facebook]

The Waratahs have named an unchanged starting line-up for round two of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific fixture against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Friday night.

The only switch to the squad of 23 is Ioane Moananu as the replacement hooker, who will make his Waratahs Super Rugby Pacific debut if he takes to the field.

The Waratahs and the Drua made more offloads than any other teams in round one with 11, with the home side’s attacking game paying dividends in the 36-12 bonus point win over rivals the Reds.

In the front row, Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins and Daniel Botha are named once again.

Captain Matt Philip will lead the side again from lock, with Miles Amatosero partnering him.

Clem Halaholo, one of the seven debutants last week, retains his place at blindside flanker, Charlie Gamble at open side and Pete Samu completes the back-row.

37-cap Wallaby Jake Gordon and Lawson Creighton are again the halves, in the centres, Joey Walton and Joseph-Suaalii.

Max Jorgensen, starts again at left wing, with debutants from last week Harry Potter and James Hendren, lining up alongside him.

Waratahs hosts the Drua at 8:35pm on Friday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

