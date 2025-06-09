Beche-de-mer reopening earns communities $4.1m

[Photo: FILE]

The reopening of Fiji’s beche-de-mer fishery has generated an estimated $4.1 million for resource-owning communities in just a few months.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says the fishery has delivered direct income to villages since reopening on 1 February this year.

Bainivalu says the Eastern Division recorded the highest earnings at $1.3 million, followed by the Western Division with $1.1 million, the Northern Division with $1 million, and the Central Division with $500,000.

She says from March to May this year, Fiji exported 56.636 metric tonnes of beche-de-mer valued at around $2.7 million.

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Bainivalu says the industry is creating income opportunities across the country for fishers, women, youth, boat owners and rural families.

She also highlighted growing indigenous participation in the sector, with two of the 11 approved exporters being iTaukei-owned companies.

Bainivalu says the income has been especially important for maritime communities facing rising fuel and transportation costs.

She says the reopening of the fishery is putting money directly into villages and helping families meet everyday expenses, including food, fuel and education.

Bainvalu says the government remains focused on ensuring Fiji’s marine resources continue to deliver benefits to resource owners while supporting livelihoods and protecting the resource for future generations.