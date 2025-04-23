Rakuro credits performance to dedication and hard work

Taniela Rakuro.

Fijian Drua winger Taniela “Motopai” Rakuro made a statement in Saturday’s win over the Waratahs, not with tries, but with tackles.

The 24-year-old Vusama, Nadroga native, recorded 8 tackles, the most in the match, an impressive feat for a winger, underlining his work ethic and hunger to secure his place in the side.

Rakuro’s rise from amateur provincial rugby to the professional level continues to shine in a Drua jersey.

“My thoughts on my game against the Waratahs and being the top tackler for the Drua — I worked really hard,” Rakuro. As we all know, there’s a lot of competition on the wing. We have top wingers that have represented our national side like Ponipate Loganimasi, Selestino Ravutaumada, and Vuate Karawalevu, so I worked really hard to make my way back into the squad as I have missed a lot of games.”

Having joined the Drua in 2023, Rakuro credited his progression to persistence and dedication.

“I came straight from the provincial level as an amateur rugby player into a professional setup like the Drua, and that was all due to my hard work too. For the game against Waratahs, I gave my all as I want to hold down that winger jersey.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face Moana Pasifika in round 11 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The match will kick off at 4.35pm and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

