Nalaga continues to impress

Waqa Nalaga [Source: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Waqa Nalaga expressed his gratitude to the franchise for believing in him and giving him the opportunity to showcase his talents.

Nalaga delivered an impressive performance, scoring two tries in their 40-19 win against the Melbourne Rebels over the weekend in Lautoka.

He also conveyed his thanks to his supportive family and the fans who consistently show up for the team, no matter what.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and I am grateful to my teammate for backing me up and for always trusting me out there to do what I can do and I look forward to coming back this week and get a dubs again aye.”



Nalaga, Livai Natave, Mesake Vocevoce, Leone Rotuisolia, Kitione Salawa, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Kemu Valetini and Emosi Tuqiri will play their first-ever Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinal this week.

The Drua and Blues will clash at 7.05pm at Eden Park and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.