Murray blessed to have cousins with Drua

Young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua loose forward, Motikiai Murray played his first competitive game last week against Rugby FC Los Angeles in Lautoka.

He was out of action in the last Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season due to an injury but he’s glad to be back.

Murray is expected to push for a spot in the match-day squad every week this year.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Murray says he’s glad to have his Ovalau cousins, Joseva Tamani and Samu Tawake in the Drua squad this season.

“I’m very happy to have some of my cousin brothers back in the islands since we have talent there but no exposure to being professional so I’m happy to join them.”

It’s not only the presence of Tawake and Tamani that excites Murray but also having experienced flankers in the team.

The Drua will play Brumbies in their first Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on the 15th of next month.