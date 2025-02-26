Jackson keeps midfield combination, Waqa returns

Etonia Waqa. [Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The midfield combination of Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Inia Tabuavou has been retained by Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson for Friday’s match against Waratahs in Sydney, Australia.

Following a long trip back from Napier, New Zealand with only a six-day turnaround, the round three squad features a number of players who pushed the Brumbies all the way two weeks ago.

Also back is Etonia Waqa, who returns to the match-day squad after a long injury spell.

[Credit: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Haereiti Hetet is back at loosehead prop, with Samuela Tawake at tighthead and captain Tevita Ikanivere at hooker.

Isoa Nasilasila teams up with Leone Rotuisolia at locks while Joseva Tamani, Motikiai Murray and Meli Derenalagi are the loose trip.

Simione Kuruvoli starts at halfback, partnering Caleb Muntz at fly-half.

The dynamic wing duo of Vuate Karawalevu and Ponipate Loganimasi are back and Ilaisa Droasese completes the starting line-up at fullback.

Our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua faces Waratahs at 8:35pm on Friday and this match will air live on FBC Sports.

