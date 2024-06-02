It was a sweet victory says Derenalagi

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Skipper Meli Derenalagi refers to their victory over the Melbourne Rebels as a sweet one.

Derenalagi emphasized that the team took all the mistakes they committed in their last few outings as lessons going into their game against the Rebels.

He adds that they have been working on improving their performance, well aware that a must-win was crucial if they were to make it to the finals.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is massive. We looked at our weaknesses from last week, and this week, in today’s game, the boys gave their all because we knew it’s a do-or-die game.”

Derenalagi says the bigger challenge lies ahead, which they need to gear up for.

The Fijian Drua jumped to 7th place following their win in Lautoka yesterday.

They will take on the Blues in the quarterfinals.

A thrilling encounter lies ahead as the Blues, who overpowered the Chiefs 31-17 last night, have stated they are ready for the Drua.

Meanwhile, in other games from last night, the Brumbies defeated Western Force 24-19 and the Hurricanes tamed the Highlanders 41-14.