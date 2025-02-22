Hurricanes edge Drua in thrilling battle

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Hurricanes have held off a spirited challenge from the Fijian Drua, securing a nail-biting 38-34 victory in Napier.

The match was a rollercoaster, with both sides showcasing attacking flair in a high-scoring affair.

The hosts wasted no time making an impact, with flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi crossing the try line in the opening minute after linking up with the electric Cam Roigard.

But the Drua hit back swiftly, as winger Junior Ratuva dotted down their first try of the afternoon.

Despite an early Hurricanes resurgence, the Drua were clinical in the first half, capitalizing on errors and executing their attacking plays with precision.

Armstrong-Ravula sliced through for a brilliant solo try, before halfback Frank Lomani sniped over to extend the visitors’ lead.

A stunning long-range effort from lock Isoa Nasilasila capped off a dominant opening 40 minutes, giving the Drua a 27-19 advantage at halftime.

The second half saw the Hurricanes respond with renewed intensity. Roigard struck again before Bailyn Sullivan pushed the home side ahead.

The Drua refused to back down, regaining the lead after a well-executed lineout move saw No.8 Elia Canakaivata crash over.

However, the Hurricanes had the final say.

A crucial turnover from the restart allowed Riley Hohepa to find Harry Godfrey, who sprinted over in the corner.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will now travel across the Tasman to face the Waratahs in Sydney next week in round 3 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Season.