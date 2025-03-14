Drua out for revenge

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Fijian Drua are heading to Canberra with one goal in mind—revenge.

After suffering a narrow 36-32 defeat to the Brumbies in Round 1 on home soil, the Drua are eager to turn the tables when they meet again today.

Fresh off a statement 28-24 win over the Chiefs, the Drua have momentum on their side and will be determined to prove they can conquer Australian opposition.

Article continues after advertisement

That Round 1 loss still stings for the Drua, who came agonizingly close but fell short in Suva.

They’ve since shown significant improvement, particularly in closing out tight games—something that has haunted them in previous matches.

Now, with a newfound belief and a winning formula starting to take shape, they’ll look to make a statement against a Brumbies side that knows exactly how dangerous they can be.

The Brumbies, however, won’t be taking them lightly.

The home side understands the physicality and unpredictability the Drua bring and will aim to shut them down early.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Brumbies at 8.35 pm tonight in round 5 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season and will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.