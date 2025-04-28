Drua coach hails Savea's influence

Moana Pasifika Ardie Savea soring a disallowed try during the Super Rugby Paciﬁc Moana Pasiﬁka v Fijian Drua at North Harbour Stadium, Auckland

Even in the aftermath of a loss, the impact of Moana Pasifika’s Ardie Savea resonated deeply, drawing praise from the Swire Shipping Drua coach Glen Jackson.

Following his team’s 34-15 defeat, the Drua coach acknowledged Savea’s exceptional influence on the game.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to Moana, I thought Artie Sevier again shows he’s been the best boy in Super Rugby, his leadership and qualities that he brings to a young team, we’ve got a young team but he’s obviously been there and done it many times.”

The match added extra significance as Savea celebrated his 300th first-class rugby game.

The occasion was made even more special by the fact that he shared the field with his brother Julian Savea.

For the All Blacks star, however, the night transcended individual achievements.

“You see the Pacific brothers going to battle. You see the crowd. We’re celebrating Pacific, and I’m just honored and blessed to be out here today.”

Moana Pacifika is currently placed seventh on the Super Rugby Pacific table while the Fijian Drua sit last.

