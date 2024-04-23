Drua calls on Brisbane Fijians

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua hopes more Fijians will be at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane to cheer for them this weekend.

After playing in front of 15,000 screaming fans at home for the first time in Suva last week, captain Karalaini Naisewa hopes Fijians in Australia will turn out in numbers.

Naisewa and the Drua will have to contain the undefeated Waratahs, especially star wingers Desiree Miller and Maya Stewart.

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The wingers scored five tries between them in their 47-27 semifinal win over the Brumbies.

Miller says they’ve just got to keep the same prep for the Drua.

She says if they just stick to their processes and build on those one-percenters, then they’ll have a really good shot.

The Drua play Waratahs in the women’s Super-Rugby final on Sunday at 4pm.

You can watch this game live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua meet Moana Pasifika on Saturday in Lautoka.