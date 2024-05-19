Blue prove title credentials in win over Highlanders

[Source: Reuters]

The Blues reaffirmed their title credentials with a commanding 47-13 win over the Highlanders.

Despite the Highlanders’ tenacity, the Blues’ dominance was evident throughout the match.

In the first half, the Highlanders competed admirably, keeping the score close at 21-13. However, the Blues’ bench proved to be a game-changer in the second half, sparking a flurry of tries while shutting down the Highlanders’ attack.

With Kurt Eklund securing a brace from mauls and newcomer Kade Banks scoring on debut, the Blues’ forward pack asserted their dominance, while their power game outmuscled the Highlanders in every aspect.

The Highlanders, who had enjoyed a three-game winning streak prior to this match, found themselves outclassed by the Blues’ relentless pressure and precision.

Looking ahead, the Highlanders face a tough road to the finals, needing victories against the Drua and the Hurricanes to secure a spot. Meanwhile, the Blues maintain their position at the top of the standings, with a formidable lineup poised for success in the playoffs.

Despite missing key players, the Blues’ winning formula remained intact, proving once again why they are considered favorites for this year’s title.