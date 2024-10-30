Sukuna Bowl committee continues key engagements

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

The 2024 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Committee, through a joint effort between the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and the Fiji Police Force held several key engagements including a visit to the Suva Women’s Correction Centre where members of both netball teams participated in presentations by the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

This was part of the campaign aligned with the theme, “Stronger Together: Building a Drug-Free Nation through Family, Unity and Reconciliation,” which continued its focus on combating drug use in Fiji.

The committee emphasized the importance of family and community in fostering resilience, unity, and inclusivity.

Article continues after advertisement

The RFMF’s Veiluitaki Framework Lead Self team also led activities promoting self-awareness and self-control.

Sukuna Bowl committee’s outreach extended to the Pre-Release Centre, where volleyball teams from both forces participated in self-leadership presentations led by the RFMF.

Additionally, teams visited Nasinu Correction Centre where men aged 18 to 25 were advised on the impacts of drug use, behavior, and the consequences of their choices.

They were encouraged to adopt positive behaviors and set personal goals to improve their lives.

The 2024 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Committee’s ongoing mission underscores the importance of a united approach in achieving a drug-free environment for the nation’s youth.

Meanwhile the week-long competition beings next week.

Boxing will be held next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Cricket will be played on Tuesday, netball on Friday and on Saturday there will be touch rugby, rugby league, development and over 40 rugby and servicewomen’s rugby.

The main game will also be played next Saturday at 3 pm.

You can watch boxing on Thursday, as well as rugby league and the main game live on FBC Sports.