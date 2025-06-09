Statement qualification for Muaniweni College

Source: Bulafm

For Muaniweni College, reaching the Raluve national quarterfinals for the first time is not just a milestone, but an emotional moment and a big statement for the brave and determined team.

This comes after their agonizingly close 15-10 loss to Adi Cakobau School in a tight and entertaining Eastern Zone Weet-Bix Raluve Under 18 final yesterday at the Queen Victoria School ground in Tailevu.

Muaniweni coach Mataiasi Sariki says this is only their second year in the competition, and their participation this year has been a strong motivator.

Sariki explained that last year they fell short against Sila Central in the Eastern Zone quarter-final.

“We went back last year and talked about it. And then we came back this year with the goal to try and move a step forward. So to reach the final, it’s a bonus for us.”

He also acknowledged the rising profile of other schools like Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Fiji’s rugby scene, saying that Muaniweni’s achievement is a big statement for them as well.

Young player Ana Tukana adds that playing against a big school like ACS was quite the experience.

“We trained on sand in Naitasiri and I thank the girls for the game, they did well on defense. Plus, we played against a team from the famous ACS, that is a big thing for us.”

She also thanked all the supporters who traveled together in buses and carriers to support the team in numbers.

Muaniweni College’s journey continues, and they are certainly a team to watch in the national playoffs.

