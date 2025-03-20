Special Sports Awards says Mazey

The MOU signing between the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation and the 2024 Sports Awards Committee took place earlier in the month.

Fiji Sports Awards Chair Peter Mazey says this year’s event is particularly special as he reflects on the achievements and milestones of an exceptional sporting year in 2024.

This year’s awards will feature 114 nominees from 11 different categories.

Mazey says it will be a great evening of fun while honouring the achievements of athletes in the past year.

“It’s a special year this year, 2024 look what happened, the Olympics, we had the World Cup Rugby and we had a series of other events during that 12 month period, the Paralympics and then we hosted the Weightlifting Oceania event so it shows in that being the biggest sports awards that we’ve had.”

He adds that to make the occasion even more special, six-time medal-winning Olympian Duane Kale will be the guest speaker on Saturday night.

Mazey says it’s going to be great to hear from Kale, who will have plenty of wisdom to share with the athletes in attendance.

The 2024 Fiji Sports Awards will be LIVE on FBC Sports from 7pm to 10pm.

