Special Olympics athletes reminded of task ahead

12 athletes were farewelled today by their families and sponsors before they head to Berlin to represent Fiji at the 2023 Special Olympics Games.

They are accompanied by 10 officials.

Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports Rovereto Nayacalevu in his farewell speech reassured the athletes they are not going alone as they have supporters back home.

Nayacalevu adds it is their duty to go out there and push Special Olympics in Fiji to a whole new level.

The athletes will leave our shores on Saturday and return on June 30th.